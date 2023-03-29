Labour Party Pledges N25m Refund To Family Of Late Imo Guber Aspirant, Anumudu

Labour Party (LP) has vowed to refund the nomination and interest form fee paid by one of its governorship aspirants in Imo State that passed away ahead of the gubernatorial election in the State.

The deceased, Humphrey Anumudu, had purchased the party’s governorship interest form, reportedly in the sum of N25 Million. Unfortunately, the hopeful governorship candidate passed away shortly after.

Information Nigeria had reported that Anumudu died in his house in Lagos last week Friday after he had returned from the Party’s meeting at its national headquarters in Abuja.

Anumudu who is from Mbieri Ancient Kingdom in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state was found dead in his house in what family sources described as a “spiritual attack.”

Julius Abure, National Chairman of the Party, speaking in Abuja on Tuesday after meeting with the National Assembly-elect members of the Labour Party, he said as a form of empathy and compassion, LP will refund the N25 million nomination fee paid by the deceased to his immediate family.

Addressing the newsmen, Abure insisted that empathy is what Labour Party stood for and hence the need to support Anumudu’s family in their trying time.

He said, “You will recall that one of our aspirants in Imo State lost his life. I am pleased to announce to members of the public and members of the Labour Party family and his immediate family that the party will refund the nomination fee of N25 million that he spent.

“We feel that we need to do this the support the family and show leadership of compassion, of empathy and that is what the Labour Party stands for.”

The Imo State governorship election is scheduled to hold November 11 alongside Bayelsa and Kogi State.