Labour Party’s Obi Officially Files Petition At Presidential Election Tribunal In Abuja

Peter Obi, the Labor Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, has finally filed his petition at the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja.

The Party revealed this in a statement on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday, through the chief spokesman of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko.

He noted that the process of Peter Obi reclaiming the people’s mandate has commenced.

“It is official the Labor Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi has filed his petition to the presidential elections tribunal in Abuja. The process of reclaiming the people’s mandate has started,” he tweeted.

Recall that Peter Obi who came third in the election and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who came second are separately challenging the outcome of the February 25 election in court.