Lagos 2023: ‘Leaders Now Beg For Votes’, Says Apostle Johnson Suleiman

Ahead of the gubernatorial elections, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has noted that Nigerian politicians now beg for votes unlike before.

He attributed this development to the youths, Suleiman hailed the youths for changing the narrative.

He wrote, “I see so many leaders going about begging for votes… this is what they naturally never do.

“God bless you Nigerian youths for changing the narratives… The ‘youths’ I am talking about know themselves…not those still endorsing leaders that put us in this mess.”