Lagos Election Tribunal: Aggrieved Parties File 25 Petitions Against INEC, APC

Following the conclusion of the elections in Lagos State, reports show aggrieved parties have so far filed 25 petitions before the Lagos State National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

The petitions were pasted on the wall of the Rosaline Omotosho Courthouse, Ikeja, venue of the tribunal sitting, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

In one of the petitions, the candidates of the Labour Party (LP) for Federal House of Assembly in about seven constituencies in Lagos are challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressive Congress (APC) and the declared winner of each constituency.

The candidates in their various constituencies are challenging the winner of Oshodi Isolo, Kosofe, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Shomolu, Mushin and Ikorodu.

Via their counsel, Wakeel Olawale-Liady, the petitioners are challenging the INEC for non- compliance with the provision of Electoral Act 2022, alleging that INEC unlawfully excluded them from the February 25 National Assembly and House of Representatives elections

In a petition however filed by Adeola Adebanjo and the Labour Party against the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajaabiamila, the petitioner alleged that INEC failed to comply with the provisions of the law.

For Ikeja Federal Constituency, Mutiu Okunola and his Party (LP) are challenging the declaration of James Faleke as winner of the election on the grounds that the election was invalid for non-compliance with the provision of the Act.

Okunola prayed the court for a declaration that the election conducted by INEC in respect of the constituency seat held February 25, was marred by substantial irregularities and non-compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act and guidelines.

He also prayed the court to nullify the election and order a fresh one.