Lagos Governorship Election: Aregbesola Rallies Support For Sanwo-Olu

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has met with Igbo residents as well as stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress in the state to rally support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections in Lagos State.

Aregbesola while addressing the stakeholders at his Ikeja residents on Sunday, who is an estranged ally of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, urged them to ensure the victory of the party by embarking on varying mobilisation and door-to-door campaigns to see to the party’s victory.

This was contained in a statement on Monday by his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi polled 582,454 votes to floor the former Lagos state governor and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu who had 572,606 votes in the state.

But Aregbesola urged the stakeholders to allow the sleeping dog to lie, adding that it would be wrong to allow another party to take over Lagos.

READ MORE: Shun Temptation To Collude With Prisoners For Jailbreak – Aregbesola Tells Prison Officials

He said a win for Sanwo-Olu in Saturday’s governorship election is a move to further attract massive developmental support of the Bola Tinubu presidency to Lagos and Nigeria, in general.

The statement partly read, “It is important to let you know that we cannot allow those who have not been with us since the days of the struggle from SDP, AD, AC, ACN and now APC to take what belongs to us. We worked tirelessly for the success of what we have today in Lagos. We cannot allow those fanning the embers of discord within the party to derail us. Let us forget whatever may be the issue and work for the success of the APC on Saturday.

“Winning Lagos is not just about shutting the doors to those who do not have the capacity to rule us but to ensure we crown all that Asiwaju has achieved so far, especially now that he is President-elect, to the benefit of our party, and the generality of Lagosians.

“Let us go back to our various units, wards, and communities to work for the APC.”

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo Mandate Group, two other coordinators, Mr Eze Nwachukwu and Prince Anselem Ndoka Echelwu stated that the group and thousands of their members in Lagos are ready to vote and deliver all APC candidates in Lagos at the coming elections.

“We have mobilised all our members in every ward and local government in Lagos state to come out and vote massively for all APC candidates in the House of Assembly election and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the gubernatorial elections. We won’t fail, we will deliver,” the leader committed.