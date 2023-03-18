Lagos Guber: Actress Chioma Akpotha Escapes Thugs’ Attack At Polling Unit (VIDEO)

Popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has lamented being attacked by thugs at her polling unit in Lagos State.

Akpotha, via Instagram live video, in fear decried how she and her car was manhandled by the thugs on Saturday.

According to her, she was done with accreditation and was about voting when strange looking men invaded the polling unit around Victoria Garden City.

She said “They destroyed my side mirror, hit my car. I don’t even know the extent of damage to the car, but I just ran out for my life because they wanted to stab me and all that. Thank God I came with some people to help me.”

Information Nigeria understands that there has been reports of violence and polling unit destruction in some parts of Lagos in today’s the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

