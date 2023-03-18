Lagos Guber: Fani-Kayode Goes Spiritual, Prays For Sanwo-Olu’s Re-Election

Former minister for Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has invoked prayers on the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Babajide Sanwo-Olu, coveting his victory against all odds.

The APC chieftain showered the prayers in the early hours of Saturday via twitter during the ongoing governorship and state house of assembly election process across the State.

Information Nigeria reports that Sanwo-Olu’s major contender at today’s polls is Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP).

Also, following LP’s victory at the State’s presidential election, supporters of the Party have since vowed to replicate same during the gubernatorial, hence, the reason for Fani-Kayode’s prayers.

His words: “In the name of God the great, the El Shaddai, the El Lyon, the Adonai, the Elohim, the Lord of the Universe, the God of all flesh and He that is more than able, today Jide Sanwo-Olu, a son of the Kingdom of Light and a gentle, humble, faithful and diligent servant of the Living God SHALL be re-elected the Governor of my state Lagos.

“This is the state that I love with all my heart and that I lived and grew up in. She is MY Lagos!

“She shall not fall into the hands of usurpers, aliens, gangsters and terrorists who wish to change her identity and turn her into what she is not.

“She shall not bend the knee to those that wish to remove all our reverred traditional rulers and replace them with theirs.

“She shall not bow to those that invoke deities, worship demons, pour libations, make blood sacrifices to idols and refuse to acknowledge the power and majesty of the one true God who alone rules in the affairs of men.

“Lagos shall stand for Jide in the same way as Jide has stood for the Lord and for the state over the last four years.

“I invoke the name and power of Yeshua HAMASHIA, He that is high and lifted up and He whose train fills the Temple to unfold His counsel, effect His will, establish His purpose and glorify His name in this great and historic battle.

“Let the boastful heathans be humbled and let those that believe that man and money alone can do any and all things see and feel the awesome power of Heaven and the might of our God.

“It is done! The victory is ours! Glory Hallelujah!”