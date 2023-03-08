Lagos Guber: I Supported, Empowered #EndSARS Victims – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has said he reached out and provided for all the victims of the year 2020 #EndSARS protest in the State.

Sanwo-Olu who disclosed the development in a chat with Arise Television on Wednesday, also said the youths must “do roleplay” and put themselves in his position to understand the situation.

Recall #EndSARS protest took place in October 2020 when youths took to the streets to demand an end to police brutality in the country.

The protest broke the camels back on October 20 when officers of the Nigerian military shot at demonstrators at the State’s Lekki toll gate.

If further led to riots which saw properties and government infrastructures destroyed.

Owing to this, a lot of youths, particularly on social media, still hold the Sanwo-Olu-led administration responsible.

According to Sanwo-Olu, he had no control because state government has no authority over the police and the military.

“Young people do not do roleplay and sit back to reflect on what happened. It was not a flash event. It built up for three weeks. I do not have control. I do not control the military or the police,” the governor said

“On the question of who ordered the [Lekki shooting], who ordered the police not to listen to me when I went to Magodo the other day? Who ordered the military out for our election last Saturday? It is not in my remit or space.

“All of the people — and I am saying this for the first time on national TV — that claimed that they were either injured or affected in one form or the other, I, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have reached out to them and supported, given them jobs and empowerment and things for them to start right.

“And that is why you do not see anybody come out during this campaign period to say ‘I was an #EndSars victim and I lost something,’ because I have taken it up and I feel that is something for me as a father and a leader to do for them, and clear this air around it.”

Following the #EndSARS protest, the Lagos government set up a judicial panel of inquiry and the body gave out N91 million in compensation to victims of police brutality.