Lagos Guber: If You Won’t Vote APC, Stay In Your House – Mc Oluomo Warns Igbos

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, Lagos State Parks Management Committee chairman, has issued warning to Igbo voters residing in Lagos State ahead of the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

Information Nigeria reports that Peter Obi, Labour Party’s presidential flagbearer, won the February 25 election in Lagos State, defeating Bola Ahmed Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in his stronghold.

Results of the Lagos election showed that Obi polled 582,454 votes to defeat Tinubu who scored 572,606 and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 75,750 votes.

Moreso, following Obi’s performance in Lagos, his supporters vowed to replicate the same gesture for the State’s governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

However, MC Oluomo, a chieftain of the APC in a recent party meeting live streamed on Instagram themed ‘Lagos Rising’ warned Igbo voters in the State to sit in their homes on election day, should they decide to vote against the ruling Party.

In pidgin language mixed with Yoruba, the APC chieftain noted that they have begged the Igbos, and if they still insist on voting their candidate, they better stay indoors.

In his words: “Iya Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, abeg sit down at home, we have begged you people, don’t come out on election day.”

Akinsanya, leader of the Lagos motorparks management committee, is notorious for commanding the militant wing of the ruling APC in Lagos and his threat could scare potential voters away from exercising their franchise.

Watch Video

https://twitter.com/OgunwatchNG/status/1636369243943100417?t=9xOHS9ZYzyJ5v5XWjqxduQ&s=19