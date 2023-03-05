Lagos Guber: I’m Trying To Ask PDP’s Jandor To Step Down For LP’s Rhodes-Vivour – Afenifere Leader

National leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo says he has extended invitation to Olajide Adediran, the Lagos State candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to discuss alliance with the Labour Party’s (LP) Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, ahead March 11 governorship poll.

Information Nigeria understands that there is severe pressure from several quarters, on Adediran, popularly called Jandor, to step down for Rhodes-Vivour ahead of the elections.

Adebanjo, a top campaigner of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP, made the disclosure in an exclusive interview with INFORMATION NIGERIA on Saturday.

The elder statesman noted that the invite became necessary since the PDP came a distant third at the just concluded presidential election in the State while LP won.

The nonagenarian leader said, “What I’m doing, I keep to myself until I have results. I’ve called him before the election, I’ve even invited him few days ago and he promised to come but I’ve not seen him yet.

“After the last election, I’ve not seen him. I’ve only told him and he agreed to come and see me. He said he was in Abuja but I’ve not seen him since. Until I see him, I wouldn’t known what’s in his mind.

“It’s common sense that it was that purpose (stepping down), I’m asking him to see me, it can’t be otherwise. His party came a distant third (in the presidential election in Lagos). Whether he agrees or not, the result will be clear.

Adebanjo who avoided making unsettled allegations added that a repeat of the setbacks encountered by the Party during the State’s presidential election would not reoccur.

“We were shortchanged in the last election but we are going to make sure this election, that is not going to happen. I don’t want to anticipate anything until I see him,” he added.