Lagos Guber: Jandor, Deputy Are Candidates By Accident, Like People Doing Theatre – Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has said the the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, as well as his running mate, Funke Akindele are wasting their time running the governorship race in the coming March 11 election.

Speaking on Tuesday when he featured on ‘Your View’, a breakfast programme on Television Continental, Fayose disclosed that the turn out of the PDP during the State’s presidential election is a enough pointer for the Party’s gubernatorial candidates to awaken to reality.

Information Nigeria monitoring the programme reports that Fayose’s reaction follows the question of what he thinks about the re-election bid of the All Progressives Congress (APC) incumbent State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

His words: I am not an APC member and I will not be one. Let us profile the candidates. Even the APC knows nobody should be taken for granted. Their members must reawake to realities. The candidate of the PDP and his deputy, they are like theatre people. Like someone doing yoruba theatre.

“When you see their posters you will know these ones are candidates by accident. There is no point bothering. Lagosians don’t bother about those PDP candidates. When you see morning, you will determine what evening will be. For me I don’t really worry and I don’t even want to talk about them.

“Tell me when you say have a bite, your teeth must have a grab. What catchment does Jandor have? And my sister, both of them, theatre people. What will they come and do? Is it theatre Yoruba or English or Hausa theatre.

“In an election that you already got 75,000 in a general election, you should go and rest. Infact, if I were them, I will go and rest. But you know some people, with the election, they might want to cash out.

While commenting on the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the PDP member opined that a candidate that cannot speak the main language of the State has no business being the governor.

He said: “Let’s go to the candidate of Labour Party. The candidate of the Labour Party from my findings was born in Lagos, cannot speak Yoruba. Will they get interpreters for him before he can speak with the people.”

Fayose maintained that the fact that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of LP won the State February 25 election, does not count as an effort to take advantage of.

“You cannot say because Obi won an election, you want to take advantage. Nobody will hand over this Lagos State. It is the economic hub of Nigeria. How would we throw the baby and bath water away? What risk do you want to take?

“For me, I think the Lagosians should return Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos State. The reason is that, if you look at him, as a result of whatever feelings anybody may have, he may not be perfect but he has got the experience. Lagos is not a tourist toy State.

Responding to statement made by the interviewer, that Lagos is a cosmopolitan State, he said, “Excuse me sir, why don’t you carry me to be governor in Igbo land or in the North because Kano or Kaduna is cosmopolitan or because I was born in the North. Don’t let us try what is not.

“I’ve always told Nigerians the end in the beginning, I’m not God, but don’t try it. If you love Ayo Fayose, if you believe in me, whether Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, vote Babajide Fayose. Quote me as saying so, Ayo Fayose is my name.”