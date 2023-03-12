Lagos Guber: Labour Party’s Rhodes-Vivour Alleges Threat To Life

The candidate of the Lagos Labour Party for the March 18 gubernatorial election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said there are death threats and assassination attempts on his life.

The LP candidate, better known as GRV, made the disclosure on Sunday when he appeared on Arise Television.

According to him, some gunmen suspected to be political thugs attacked some of his allies in the Epe Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Rhodes-Vivour said, “There have been lots of threats. We have gotten a lot of intel about potential assassination attempts on my life. Yes, it happened in Epe.

“We had Honourable Wale Oluwo with us and we also had Honourable Najid of the PDP working with us and they were also shot at in Epe yesterday.”

GRV, who turned 40 years on Monday, became popular after the LP won the just concluded presidential election in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, recently, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Bode George, warned against plot to eliminate the Labour Party governorship candidate.

The former deputy chairman of the PDP who made the disclosure at a press conference at his Ikoyi office, spoke on behalf of Omo Eko Pataki, an umbrella body of prominent Lagos indigenes.

He warned that if anything happened to the LP gubernatorial candidate, Nigerians should know who to blame.

“We wish to inform Nigerians about the heinous plan, to secretly eliminate the Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, the latest move by the Lagos occupiers, to take him out of circulation before the election on Saturday.

“We, hereby, warn that, should anything happen to this vibrant bonafide Lagosian, who fate has thrown up to free our dear state from the stranglehold of marauders, Nigerians should know who to hold,” George said.

“As we speak, there are grand designs, to provoke the peace-loving Nigerians, whose resolve is to effect change through the ballot box on Saturday, as threats are being issued against voters suspected to be willing to vote against incumbency.

“For the avoidance of doubt, a particular video has gone virile, on social media, which showed a weird character, suspected to be one of the agents of the state, threatening ‘brimstone and fire’ against anybody, particularly of South East extraction (Igbo), to dare come out on election day to vote for the Labour Party.

“To this disposition, we, the Omo Eko Pataki, say it is the most heinous crime against humanity in this 21st century, and condemn such in all its entirety. We ask who gave these characters the institutional authority and powers, to query the right of Nigerians to exercise their civic responsibility?” he queried.

“We reject this divisive politics of annihilation of innocent Nigerians, which seek to create anarchy and provoke anger of the citizenry

“This is the time for us to have a change of vision through an electoral overhaul. We equally urge the electorate in Lagos to go out in their numbers on Saturday, to vote against the plundering that has bedeviled our prosperous state for over two decades as adequate security is assured to everyone out to exercise their civic responsibility,” he said.