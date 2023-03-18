Lagos Guber: MC Oluomo’s Threat To Igbos A Joke – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said the alleged threat by the Lagos State Parks Management Committee chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, against Igbos in the State is nothing but a joke.

Information Nigeria had reported that Mc Oluomo in a recent party meeting, themed ‘Lagos rising’ warned Igbo voters in the State to sit in their houses on March 18 if they were not going to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the statement, outrage filled social media with many Nigerians, party chieftains, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, condemning MC Oluomo’s action.

However, the police reacted to the threats issued by MC Oluomo, Force spokesman, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s 2022 Verdict, on Friday, said he wants to believe that the statement by Mc Oluomo is a joke.

According to Adejobi, nobody has the right and audacity to tell Nigerians not to come out and vote, stressing that it is the fundamental human right of any Nigerian to vote and be voted for.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Lagos had reacted to the issue, and MC Oluomo himself has done the same, so Lagosians should go out and vote for the candidate of their choice.

Adejobi also stated that the Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the comment.

He said: “I saw a video of MC Oluomo with one mama Chidinma – an Igbo woman debunking that threat, that it’s not true, it’s just a joke he was making with a particular woman. So, let us take it as a joke as he said.

“But, nobody has the right and audacity to tell Nigerians not to come out and vote; it’s not allowed and not proper. MC Oluomo has come out to debunk it, so let’s leave it that it’s not true.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos had debunked it, and MC Oluomo himself has done the same, so Lagosians should go out and vote for the candidate of their choice.”