Lagos Guber: Popular Youtuber Sisi Yemmie, Husband Allegedly Denied Entry To Polling Unit For Looking Like Igbos (Video)

Popular Nigerian Youtuber, Sisi Yemmie, and her husband were allegedly prevented from casting their votes today, March 18, because they look like Igbos.

In a tweet, Sisi Yemmie said that she and her husband had gone to their polling units in Awoyaya, Lagos State, to cast their votes but that some people stationed at the gate had refused them entry because they appeared to be Igbo.

In the video shared, she stated that she was born in Lagos state and one of those who prevented them from casting their votes said the fact that she was born in Lagos doesn’t mean she is an indigene of Lagos state.

Watch video below: