Lagos Guber: Rhodes-Vivour Exposes Ruling Party’s Conspiracy Against Him

Gbadebo Rhode-Vivour, governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, has accused some unidentified persons of trying to defame his character and frame him up for a crime unknown to him.

The LP candidate in a statement on Wednesday, said the aim is to instigate the public against him and attract sympathy for the ruling party in the State, adding that the plot is to get people to make confessional statements against him.

His words: ”I have just been tipped by a credible source in the intelligence community about a desperate attempt to frame me and malign my character. The plan, as I was told, was to burn another market, pretend to make arrests, and have those arrested make fake confessional statements implicating me in the inferno.

“The architects of this grand conspiracy are convinced that such a damming confessional statement would instigate the public against me and save a candidate from a humiliating defeat this Saturday. Thankfully, some patriotic citizens in the intelligence community have taken great discomfort to reveal such an evil and clandestine plot.

READ ALSO: 2023 Election: Don’t Turn Court To Protest Ground, Obi Tells Supporters

“It is rather unfortunate that a party that claims to have a candidate with so much experience and competence has resorted to crude and medieval tactics to win re-election. Instead of campaigning on policies, programs, and projects that have impacted citizens’ lives, they are fanning the ambers of ethnic bigotry and relying on a vicious propaganda machinery to spread lies, hate, and fear.

“Their deceit notwithstanding, the people of Lagos can see through their selfish desperation to hold onto power. Lagosians now know that they will do anything to keep power just to cover their shady dealings, protect their cronies, and continue to live outlandishly on the commonwealth of the people. And as Chief Bode George announced to the world yesterday in a press conference, these evil people have now placed a bounty on my head.

“But my eyes are firmly set on the hills, and from the deep have I drawn much strength to persevere against the onslaught of the enemies. For on Saturday, there shall be a deliverance of a people, a liberation of minds, and the rebirth of a great city. A city where dreams become reality and where great potentials are made manifest. I’m the architect of a new Lagos, a departure from the old order.

“Together, we can build the Lagos of our dreams. It is possible.”