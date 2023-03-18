Lagos Guber: Thugs Invade Polling Unit In Oshodi-Isolo, Disperse Voters

Thugs in large numbers have invaded Adejare Polling Unit in Ilasa, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, dispersing voters who were waiting for officials and ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While waiting for the ongoing governorship and state assembly election to begin at the Unit, an eyewitness, Arome Solomon, said INEC officials were nowhere to be found as of 10:12 am.

This left many people stranded until the thugs in the adjoining street invaded with daggers and other sharp objects to disperse them.

“Policemen are also not present. The people have all run away and are not willing to return,” he added.

Another anonymous eyewitness who doubles as a party agent at Polling Unit 052, Olusoji Street, off Afariogun, Oshodi also said there was no police presence at the voting venue.

He added, “I was driven out of the area by suspected All Progressives Congress thugs after confirming that I am an agent of the opposition party.

“They seized my phone and checked through it to confirm that I haven’t recorded their activities.

“They also chased away non-indigenes despite registering at many of the polling units threatening to beat them if they resist.”