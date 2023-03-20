Lagos Guber: “You Were Not Re-Elected, You Selected Yourself” – Falz Tells Sanwo-Olu

Famous Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has reacted to the Lagos State re-elected Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s appreciation post.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had on Monday, in a post shared on his official Twitter handle, appreciated Lagosians for believing in him.

He wrote: ”I’m deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of the good people of Lagos State. I’m honoured to be re-elected as your governor and pledge to continue to work tirelessly to deliver a better Lagos for all. Thank you for believing in me.”

Reacting to this, Falz, who quoted the tweet, said everyone has seen the electoral irregularities unfold and Sanwo-Olu was only deceiving himself.

”You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves,” he wrote.

A Twitter user tried to mock Falz by asking if he was pained over Sanwo-Olu’s victory, and the rapper replied in the affirmative.

He further explained that the pain is for seeing people turn against one another just to win an election with the democratic process rubbished.

See post below: