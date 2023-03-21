Lagos Musician, Friend Allegedly Murder Two Bureau-De-Change Operators After Inviting Them To His Home In Lekki

A musician, Collins Etaredafe, also known as Top Boy, has gone into hiding after allegedly killing two-yet-to-be-identified Bureau-De-Change operators at his residence in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

According to The Punch, Etaredafe, who was with a yet-to-be-identified friend, invited the BDC operators into his apartment under the guise of changing some dollars.

Following their entry into the building on Saturday, March 18, the BDC operators were allegedly killed and their corpses dumped in a drainage located at the front of Etaredafe’s residence.

A facility manager in the area, Paul Omotosho, claimed the agent in charge of the building informed him that some neighbours, upon discovering the corpses in the drainage, traced some drops of blood to Etaredafe’s apartment.

“I knew Etaredafe through his girlfriend, Evelyn, about three years ago when she contacted me that he needed an apartment. That was how he got my number. He called me, said he stays in Delta State, and that he wants to book a short-let apartment. That was how he became a regular client. Sometimes he would claim he does not know Lagos and will send money to my account to help him get some items and send them to him. In February 2022, he said he wanted to secure an apartment where his mum would be living in Lagos. he said he wanted to surprise her with the apartment as she has not been to Lagos before.

“I had to reach out to a fellow agent who assisted me in getting the apartment. After that, the agent sent me a form to fill in the details of the occupant but when I asked for the details of his mum, he said she did not have any means of identification. Out of the trust I had for him as a regular client, I foolishly provided someone’s details to keep the place for him and since then, my thinking is that his mother had moved in.”

Omotosho said he was at home when the agent in charge of the apartment where Etaredafe had been living in the place of his mother, called to inform him that the musician had allegedly killed the BDC operators.

“The agent called me that Etaredafe had killed two people in his apartment. He also said he dumped their corpses outside the gate and ran away. The agent said the blood of the deceased victims was traced to his apartment and later discovered that the people the musician killed were Bureau-De-Change operators. I was told he invited them to his apartment because he wanted to change dollars before killing them,” he said.

In a bid to locate Etaredafe’s whereabouts, Omotosho said he contacted his girlfriend who said she did not know any address of his relatives

“She later called me on Monday and asked if I heard that Etaredafe killed two people in his house and ran away. She said they only met on social media and she does not know where he or his family lives,” he said

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said, “The main suspects are on the run. No part of the deceased victims’ bodies was cut off. The case is at the SCID and is progressing. The security man is in custody and is assisting with the investigation.”