Lagos School Allegedly Suspends Pupil For Using Peter Obi’s Poster To Wrap Her Book

A pupil of Odomola Secondary School in Epe, Lagos State has allegedly been expelled for using Peter Obi poster to wrap her school note book.

According to the viral note, the girl, Marvelous Barinaadaa, was expelled from Odomola Secondary School on Tuesday, 14th March, 2023 by the school principal.

A memo obtained by GbetuTV shows the 10-year-old was expelled was expelled based on emotion and not professionalism.

The parents of Marvelous Barinaadaa are demanding for justice, questioning why a child would be made the object of an adult mind game.

“This is to inform you all, that my Daughter Marvelous Barinaadaa, was Exit from Odomola Secondary School today 14th March,2023 by the school Principal, just because my daughter use Peter Obi poster paper to Rap her note Book for school.

“And this girl is just Ten years old, she didn’t know anything about Politics, but she was sent away from school without informing the parent, because they say we support Peter Obi and Labour.”