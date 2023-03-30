LASU Bans Students, Staff, Traders On Campus From Buying, Selling Bread Not Produced By The School

The Lagos State University has opened its bakery to the University community and the General Public for business.

The Vice Chancellor and visioner of the bakery, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji – Bello, mni, on Tuesday, marked the formal commencement of the business.

She noted that the bakery is part of the fulfilment of her administration’s fourth strategic goals – to increase Internal Generation of Revenue with the aim of achieving financial sustainability of the University.

The Vice Chancellor then directed that the LASU Bread should henceforth, be the only bread that will be sold on the University Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos noting that the product is as rich and as tasty as any other bread produced in the country.

She thanked the production and sales staff and encouraged them to offer the best service to consumers.

The Lagos State University Bakery is under the LASU Ventures and produces three sizes of bread: the family size, the large size and the small (students) size.