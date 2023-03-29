Lawmakers Lobbying For Positions In NASS Disrespectful To Party Structures – APC North-West

Salihu Lukman, national vice chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has fired lawmakers aspiring for Senate Presidency and other principal offices in the National Assembly (NASS) without recourse to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party.

Information Nigeria understands that the senator representing Kano North, Jubrin Barau; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; former Minister of Niger Delta and senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North-West District, Godswill Akpabio and Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi and a few other lawmakers have begun moves to emerge next Senate President.

Lukman, in a statement on Tuesday, however described the action of some these lawmakers aspiring for principal offices in the National Assembly as ‘disrespectful and distasteful, adding that the approach and manner of lobbying is insulting to the ruling party.

His words: “So far, we only have individual aspirations for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly. Most of the aspirations hardly recognise the challenges of national cohesion. Unfortunately, most of those aspiring for positions of leadership in the 10th National Assembly appear to be disrespectful to the structures of the party and their membership, including the NWC.

“Hardly do they show any interest to consult the NWC as an organ or its members individually. Somehow, there is also the demeaning perception that aspiring leaders could always acquire (however defined) the support of party organs. This must be remedied.”