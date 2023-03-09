LP Crisis Deepens As Legal Adviser Nullifies Rivers Exco Dissolution

He said the process for announcing the dissolution of the River State executive was not in tandem with the constitution of LP.

Oyelekan also explained that Okonkwo was not the right person to issue such a statement, adding that only the National Secretary of the National Working Committee or National Publicity Secretary were constitutionally allowed to make such an announcement.

He said, “I want to make this clarification because it’s expedient and very important that we need this clarification so that we don’t continue to fall into error.

“We discovered and read in some news platforms that the Rivers State executive was dissolved by my friend, Kenneth Okonkwo and I felt that was out of place. Why? There are constitutional procedures for taking such action.

“Our party’s constitution has laid-down procedures to dissolve executives or a member of the party executive that erred.

“The process encompasses, first setting up a disciplinary committee that will listen to the issue viz-a-viz the allegations and the response from such a person or the group of persons. Now, the disciplinary committee will recommend to the NWC the appropriate measure or punishment to be taken or a punitive measure to be imposed on such a person or executives.

“But, this time around there was nothing like that and with due respect, Kenneth Okonkwo is not a member of the NWC of the party. He is not an executive with any of the structures of the party: State, Local Government, or even national and so he can not speak for the NWC.

“The person that is charged with that responsibility of doing that is the National Publicity Secretary or the National Secretary himself. In the absence of the National Publicity Secretary, the National Secretary will give the message to the public. But this time around, it was Kenneth Okonkwo who is not known as an executive of the party, and as such he cannot give information on behalf of the Labour Party.

“Now, I also want to quickly draw an inference here that there is a difference between the Labour Party and the Presidential Campaign Council. They are two different organisations.

“Though the PCC exists under the Labour Party, the Spokesman for the PCC cannot speak for the Labour Party NEC. The Labour Party has its own structure. The structure speaks for itself and that is why whatever borders on the activities of the party are given out by the Publicity Secretary or the National Secretary of the party who is empowered by law to do that.”