Maintain High Reputation, Integrity; Don’t Defect To Other Parties – Labour Party Tells Lawmakers-Elect

The Labour Party (LP) has warned that its members newly elected into positions that they cannot dump the Party to other parties.

Julius Abure, national chairman of the Party, disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking in Abuja shortly after the meeting with members of the National Assembly-elect.

Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate, had earlier held a meeting with the newly-elected Senators and House of Representatives members on the platform of the Party on Tuesday.

While speaking on Tuesday, Abure reiterated that no newly elected National Assembly member under the Party is allowed to join other parties, adding that the LP would make a difference in deepening the nation’s democracy.

READ ALSO: Ex-Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, Withdraws From PDP Guber Primary

“The federal lawmakers-elect are men of integrity, and none will jump ship in the 10th National Assembly,” Abure said.

The chairman noted that the Party won eight Senate seats and 34 seats in the lower chamber.

“We must record here that all those elected on the Labour Party platform are men and women of high reputation and integrity, and I’m sure they were aware of the basis of their election.

“Even if there are infiltrations, our members can resist such infiltrations,” Abure said.