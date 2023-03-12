Man Arrested For Raping Teenager For Three Days In Osun

Amotekun Corps, the security network of states in the South-west geo-political zone has arrested a 24-year-old suspected rapist in Iwo, Osun State on Friday.

The commander of the corps, Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (retd.), told reporters in Osogbo on Saturday that the security outfit also arrested a 28-year-old herbalist in Iwo.

The herbalist allegedly defrauded some persons and was also found to be in possession of fake 100 dollar and N1,000 notes.

“The suspects were arrested at different locations in Iwo on Friday after reports were made to Amotekun about their nefarious activities.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crimes and were handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution,’’ Adewinmbi said.

The Amotekun commander urged Osun residents to always assist security agencies with information that could help to prevent crime and apprehend criminals.