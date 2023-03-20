Man Hails Mechanic For Returning N10.8m Mistakenly Sent To His Account

A contractor, identified as Itoba, has praised his mechanic Timothy, for returning N10.8m that was mistakenly paid into his account.

Itoba made this known in a viral video on social media on Monday.

He said, “My name is Mr Itoba, and I’m a contractor. I’m using this opportunity to introduce Mr Timothy to everyone. Yesterday around 4pm, I mistakenly transferred N10.8m to his account intended for my manager on my project, and he came on his own to return the money.

“As desperate as the condition is, there are still very good people and that is why I’m making this public announcement that anyone who needs his service should contact him because he’s a good and honest man.”