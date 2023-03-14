March 18 Election: Police Deploy 18,748 Personnel In Kano

The Kano State Police Command says about 18,748 security personnel have been deployed across the state for the conduct of March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The Commissioner for Police, Mr Mamman Dauda, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that police and other security agencies would provide water-tight security across the 11,222 polling units in 484 wards across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Dauda said that a comprehensive operational order had since been issued to Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers for implementation.

He assured that the police and other security agencies were prepared and ready to protect voters and INEC officials during and after the election.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the state that they can go about freely to exercise their franchise on March 18 without threat to lives and property,” he said.

The police boss however urged the security personnel to ensure that they abide by the provisions of Electoral Act and ensured that the election was free, fair and credible in all parts of the state.

“We are to be civil and respect the rights of citizens. We are to collaborate with other sister security agencies, to enable residents participate in electing leaders of their choices.”

Dauda assured residents of the state of the safety of their lives before, during and after the election.

He added that all the areas noted for crisis or where security threat might come from had been taken care of and would be well-policed.

Dauda also said that the Inspector-General of Police had ordered for special deployment of 315 mobile personnel with modern working facilities to deal with any form of security threat during and after the election.

The commissioner of police assured the residents that the police would provide a level playing ground for smooth implementation of electoral process in the state.

“I assure the good people of Kano state that the Police and state security agencies will provide a peaceful political atmosphere for the conduct of Saturday election in our area of supervisions.

“We will not tolerate any act capable of bringing confusion before, during and after the election, any person or groups found disobeying orders would be arrested and prosecuted,” he warned.

The commissioner also called on parents not to allow their children to be used as political thugs as any person or group of people found wanting would be dealt with accordingly.