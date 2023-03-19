Niger Guber: Voters Made To Swear Before Collecting Spaghetti, Yard Of Cloth

Reports show that some voters showed their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to politicians and swore to vote for certain candidates during the governorship and state assembly elections in Niger State.

The voters were given buckets, spaghetti, clothes, and seasoning cubes after swearing to vote for the candidates, according to Daily Trust.

Politicians had allegedly wooed voters in their homes, distributing clothes and food items, especially in Minna, the Niger State capital, and other towns.

Some voters claimed that they were asked to show their PVCs and swear after which each voter was given a yard of cloth and spaghetti.

One of the beneficiaries in the Tunga area of Minna, Jamila Mohammed, said she only got spaghetti.

“The cloth was just one yard per person. What would one do with one yard of cloth? It won’t be enough for even a little child. I collected spaghetti, but we had to even fight to get because people were too many. If you see how women were fighting for spaghetti, it was surprising,” she said.

Another voter in Dutsen Kura Hausa, Baba Usman, stated that some politicians shared rice and clothes with a promise to return with more gifts if elected while in Bida, an anonymous voter, alleged that some electorate rejected the gifts.