March 18 Guber: There’s No ‘Oro’ Festival, Movement Restriction In Ikorodu – Oba Shotobi Clarifies

Following the news being circulated on social media that there would be restrictions of movement in Ikorodu Division of Lagos State ahead of tomorrow’s governorship and state assembly elections, as a result of Oro/Eluku rituals, Oba Kabir Adewale Shotobi, the Ayangburen and traditional ruler of Ikorodu Kingdom, has described the claims as fake.

The disclosure was made by Oba Shotobi via the Olumale Eluku of Ikorodu, Murishiku Banji Oreagba in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

The memo read: “On behalf Of H.R.M. Oba Abdul Kabir Adewale Shotobi (The Ayangbure Of Ikorodu Kingdom), High Chief Murisiku Olabanji Oreagba

(The Olumale Eluku Of Ikorodu) and all the Eluku Chiefs Of Ikorodu hereby disclaim the rumours posted and circulating online that there will be Eluku Festival in Ikorodu Division.

“Please, everyone (Indigenous and Non-Indigenes) can go out to their respective duties/places.”

Confirming the statement, former Commissioner for Information in Lagos State, Otunba Ayodele Elesho, the Agba Akin of Ikorodu Kingdom also debunked the social media news, describing it as false.

“There is absolutely nothing like that. It is absolutely untrue and a complete falsehood. The news should be disregarded,” he said.

Elesho further encouraged every law-abiding residents of Ikorodu and its environs to conduct themselves peacefully and come out en-masse to cast their votes in tomorrow’s governorship and State Assembly elections.