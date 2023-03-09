Margin With Which We Defeated Parties Differs From INEC’s Record – Labour Party DG Insists

Akin Osuntokun, Director-General (DG) of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LP PCC), has claimed that results were rigged in places where LP won elections.

He revealed this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday night, adding that the Party’s margins of victory were reduced and other results were manipulated.

According to the LP chieftain, the Party will not accept the outcome of the presidential election announced by the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because it won in Lagos and some other states.

His words: “Yes, they were because we won with wider margins. The credible speculation about the result in Lagos is that LP had about 900,000 or one million votes and then we were given 582,000 to beat APC with 572,000.

“So because of that I should accept the deceit, I should accept that fraud because somebody has declared us winners.

“What about the areas where they have worked against your interest? Even in the areas where we were declared as victors, we were still cheated, especially Lagos.

“The margin with which we defeated the other political parties in Lagos was extremely beyond what the INEC wrote down.”

Osuntokun furthered that President Muhammadu Buhari failed to keep to his promise of organizing free and fair elections before leaving office, hence, did not translate to the conduct of the just-concluded presidential election.

He maintained that Buhari should be blamed for the irregularities experienced in the just-concluded presidential election and the outcome of the exercise.

“The buck stops on his (Buhari) table and secondly it was not the Nigerian public who said they were going to use the conduct of this election as a yardstick to measure his performance. He was the one who said so repeatedly. He said, ‘I want to be remembered as the person who conducted the best election’.

“So, how do you then reconcile this with what he said? How do you reconcile the fiasco that we have on the ground?” the DG queried