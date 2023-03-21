Matawalle Loses Re-Election Bid As PDP’s Dauda Lawal Wins Zamfara Guber

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has lost his re-election bid to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal.

In the tight race, PDP’s Lawal was declared the winner with a total of 377,726 votes, defeating Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who garnered 311,976.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the early hours of Tuesday, had declared Lawal as the governor-elect of the state.

The announcement followed an agitation over the presentation of the results for Maradun Local Government Area (LGA), where allegations surfaced that the Collation Officer, Ahmed Kainuwa, had been abducted.