MC Oluomo Apologises To Lagosians, Pleads Support For Sanwo-Olu

Musiliu Akisanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages has taken to social media to apologise to Lagosians.

He also asked them to come out and vote the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

READ ALSO: “We Own Lagos, We Own Nigeria, Peter Obi Is A Boy, I’m Smarter Than Him – MC Oluomo’s Son On Tinubu’s Victory

Oluomo made his plea via Instagram while praying for Nigerians ahead of the elections.

He also urged Nigerians to vote other Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, and other APC gubernatorial candidates in other States.

The 2023 Lagos State gubernatorial election will take place on 11 March 2023, which will run concurrent with elections to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Watch video below: