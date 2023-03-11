Mercy Johnson’s Husband Showers Encomium, Dedicates Certificate Of Return To Wife

Odiasen Okojie, the House of Representatives member-elect for the Esan South-East/Esan North-East Federal Constituency, has dedicated his Certificate Of Return to his wife, Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson.

Via his Instagram page on Saturday, Okojie disclosed this alongside pictures of himself and wife.

READ ALSO: Lagos 2023: ‘Leaders Now Beg For Votes’, Says Apostle Johnson Suleiman

Okojie while showering his wife with praises, partly wrote, “I want you to know that my love and appreciation to you for all your effort to this victory for our Constituency is immeasurable and may God in His infinite Love and Mercy, continue to shine His light of glory on you, for in me is the reflection of that grace, abundance, splendour and grandeur you bear.

“For this and many more, I am dedicating this certificate of Return to you my dear wife. Your quintessential role in the entire process leading up to this win earns it for you. I Love you Baby!”