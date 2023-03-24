My Suspension From PDP Holds No Water – Fayose

Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, has described his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee of the Party as “the last kick of a dead horse.”

Fayose, who reacted to the suspension through his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, said, “Ayu and his cohorts are only entertaining themselves with the purported suspension as their latest comedy skit.”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the PDP referred Ortom to its Disciplinary Committee for alleged anti-party activities.

The Party also suspended the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, and a former Senate President/Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, among others.

He said in a matter of days, the “inglorious tenure” of Ayu as national chairman of PDP will become history and the party will enjoy a new lease of life.

The former governor said that himself and others who stood by the party when Mr Ayu and his cohorts left it to die will rescue it and give life back in due course.

“The purported suspension will have no leg to stand on,” he said.

Fayose had, earlier this month, in an interview with Arise Television attacked his Party and Ayu, following the defeat of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 presidential election.

Then, he said, “This Ayu was the one who led Atiku to the gutters. They took him to the gutters. You see when a man cannot come out. At 80, what does he want to do after that?”

Also reacting to a video showing members of a Civil Society Organisation who protested against the outcome of the election in Abuja, Fayose said, “Let me first fault the people I saw here today, that are calling themselves civil society. No, they are PDP members,” he said partly.

Information Nigeria recalls the former governor blasted the governorship candidates of the Lagos PDP, Abdul-Azeez Adediran and Funke Akindele prior to the March 18 elections, calling them candidates by accident.

His words: The candidate of the PDP and his deputy, they are like theatre people. Like someone doing yoruba theatre.

“When you see their posters you will know these ones are candidates by accident. There is no point bothering. Lagosians don’t bother about those PDP candidates. When you see morning, you will determine what evening will be. For me I don’t really worry and I don’t even want to talk about them.

“Tell me when you say have a bite, your teeth must have a grab. What catchment does Jandor have? And my sister, both of them, theatre people. What will they come and do? Is it theatre Yoruba or English or Hausa theatre.

“In an election that you already got 75,000 in a general election, you should go and rest. Infact, if I were them, I will go and rest. But you know some people, with the election, they might want to cash out.