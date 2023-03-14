Naira Redesign: ‘Wicked’ Emefiele Would Be Remembered As One Who Brought Hardship, Death To Nigerians – APC PCC

Director of Media and Publicity for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga, has fired the governor of Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for his role in the hardship the redesigned naira policy caused Nigerians.

Information Nigeria understands that several Nigerians have slammed the CBN boss for the new directive ordering that the old notes remain legal tender.

Onanuga however described Emefiele as the villain of all for the ill-conceived monetary policy.

The APC chieftain took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter on Monday night to reveal Emefiele would be remembered as a sadistic, wicked boss who inflicted hardship and pain on Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Emerged Winner Because He Was The Only Pan-Nigerian Candidate – Keyamo

Recall that the Supreme Court in its March 3 judgement nullified the federal government’s naira-redesigned policy.

The apex bank in its judgement insisted that the old N200, N500, and N1000 as legal tender till December 31.

Meanwhile, the apex bank remained silent on the ruling of the Supreme Court until Monday night when it bowed to pressure to obey the March 3 judgement of the apex court.

Onanuga tweeted “Godwin Emefiele of CBN ends as the fall guy of the ill-conceived, illegal currency swap in our nation’s history. He will be remembered as a sadistic, wicked boss of the bank who inflicted unprecedented hardship on our people, causing anger, pain, and deaths.”