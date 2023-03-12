Naira Scarcity: Churches Lament Decrease In Offerings, Tithes, Attendance

Owing to the unending and unbearable scarcity of new naira notes, refusal of the public to receive old naira as well the inability to transfer money successfully via banks due to network problem, offerings and tithes in churches have taken a hit.

Information Nigeria reports that figures of church offerings and tithes continue to dwindle as members also lament the difficulty in getting transport money to their places of worship.

Sunday Owolabi, pastor at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, North Central 2 region Barnawa, in Kaduna State, complained of poor offerings due to scarcity of money and prayed fervently for the change of our leaders, according to daily post.

Another pastor, John David, in one of the new generation churches, said they received between N1.2 million and N2.5 million as tithes and offerings in the past, but it has now reduced to between N20,000 and N50,000 due to the cash crunch ravaging the country.

The cleric also lamented that domestic staff salaries for January had not been paid because the church has not realised any tangible amount since the cash policy started.

Also, at Dunamis Church, Kaduna, the Assembly Pastor, John Moses, said the tithes and offerings are not only reducing but members as well.

According to him, most members are complaining about transport money to church, hunger and other serious issues.