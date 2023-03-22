Naira Scarcity: NLC Declares Nationwide Strike, Directs Workers To Shut Down CBN Offices Nationwide

The Leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed workers to shut down all of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s offices nationwide starting the next week in protest of the nation’s ongoing cash crunch.

The directive was given by NLC President, Joe Ajaero on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja.

The labour leader also said the directive became imperative following the expiration of one week ultimatum given to the apex bank to make cash available for Nigerians.

“Last week, we gave an ultimatum for the review of the cash crunch bedeviling the country, but we have discovered to our dismay that as at this moment not much effort has been made to ameliorate the situation, the government is still foot dragging on these issues we raised.

“Based on this, we met again this morning to review our position and resolved that by Wednesday next week, all CBN branches will be picketed.

“Workers are directed to stay at home too because people cannot eat, workers can no longer go to the office, we have been pushed to the wall, we have decided to take our destiny in our hands, we have mobilised our workers for this exercise,” Ajaero stated.