Naira Scarcity: Oluwo Distributes Sewing, Grinding Machines, Cash To Over 200 Residents

He said the current economic challenge occasioned by naira scarcity calls for concern by wealthy individuals, calling on government at all levels to prioritize and empower small scale businesses to ease the effect of naira scarcity.

The monarch stated that he initially planned to stage an elaborate cash empowerment but restrained by naira scarcity to give N5,000 each to over 50 beneficiaries.

His words; “I felt the pain inflicted on Nigerians most especially the petty traders. This is one of the best moment to extend helping hands to those struggling to survive. The naira scarcity has heightened the hardship. Hence, the need to come to their aid.

“I’ve strong hope in my people to multiply any little given to them. The distribution of sewing machines, grinding machines and food items is to decimate the hardship inflicted on Iwoland residents. Small scale business owners are primary beneficiaries. I interact with my people and always get feedback. The three local governments of Iwoland – Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa benefitted. We need to keep them alive despite the new naira crisis.

“Sewing machines are given to tailoring apprentices without financial strength. We equally selected beneficiaries of the grinding machines and the foodstuffs. The princes,chiefs and residents benefitted from the food distribution”