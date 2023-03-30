Name, Arrest Persons Behind Interim Government Plot — IPAC Tasks DSS

Yabagi Sani, chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has asked the Department of State Service (DSS) to name and apprehend those it said are behind plot to install an interim government in the country.

The DSS had in a statement earlier on Wednesday said it discovered a plot by “misguided” political actors to set aside the constitution and install an interim government.

But, reacting on Wednesday on Channels Television, Sani who said it is not enough for the DSS to announce a plot for interim government, charged them to go further and name the plotters as well as take action against them.

“To say the least, it is an embarrassment because I believe that the DSS, the agency that is in charge of gathering intelligence and then passing intelligence to other agencies, are supposed to take action. And I don’t think it serves the purpose of this country for the DSS to come and make this pronouncement in the manner they are making it.

READ ALSO: EFCC Arraigns Former ABU Vice-Chancellor, Bursar For N1bn Fraud

“What would have made sense to us is that so person is involved, so person has been arrested or is under interrogation or whatever action has been taken. Okay, what do we do as politicians or citizens of this country? We can’t do nothing,” Sani said during his appearance on the monitored programme.

According to him, law enforcement agencies should not fail to demonstrate that nobody is above the law to serve as deterrent to others who might have other plans to scuttle democracy in the country.

Yabagi, who was the presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the February 25 presidential election, added that democracy is too precious and must be protected by the security agencies.

“Look at what happened in the United States when (Donald) Trump wanted to interrupt the inauguration of (Joe) Biden, something happened, they took action. So, I believe as much as we commend the effort of the DSS, I think they should go beyond that because as citizens what can we do?” he queried.