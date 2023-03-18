Nasarawa Council Chairman Arrested With Fake Ballot Papers, Inducement Items

The Department of State Security Service (DSS) have reportedly arrested Joshua Zheyekpuwudu, Obi local government council chairman in Nasarawa State.

The DSS on Saturday morning, found the local council chairman in possession of fake ballot papers, money, packets of Maggi cubes and other materials suspected to be used for voter inducements at the polling unit during the ongoing governorship and state house of assembly elections.

According to reports, the chairman was arrested at the DSS checkpoint Tudun Kauri in Lafia, the State’s capital.

Honorable Zheyekpuwudu was taken into DSS custody alongside some of his officials yet to be identified.