Nasarawa Guber: APC Chairman, Adamu Fails To Deliver Polling Unit

Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has failed to deliver his polling unit to the Party in the ongoing governorship election.

His polling unit in Agwan Rrimi Ward, Ec 20, governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State , seeking reelection polled a total of 129 votes, while Davematics Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 159 votes.

The chairman during the February 25 presidential election also lost his polling unit, ward and local government to Labour Party’s Peter Obi