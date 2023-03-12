NDLEA Intercept Hard Drugs Concealed In Deep Freezers, Gas Cylinders (Photos)

A consignment of 11.90 kilograms of heroin and 500grams of skunk concealed in deep freezers has been uncovered by officers of the national Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, says the substances were intercepted at the Lagos airport in Ikeja.

He said the deep freezers were part of a cargo that arrived from South Africa on Tuesday 7th March onboard Ethiopian airline via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He added that the Agency’s sniffer dogs were deployed to locate where the illicit drugs were hidden in the cargo and in no time, they identified the cartons packed in the deep freezers.

Babafemi said a total of four suspects that played active roles in the movement of the drugs and a truck driver have been arrested so far in connection with the seizure. They include: Dairo Quam; Oluwaseun Ogunmene; Adeleke Abdulrasaq; Bamidele Adewale and Oluwafemi Ogunmeru.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives at the Idiroko land border, NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence on Thursday 9th March, intercepted a commercial Toyota Camry Salon Car with reg. number JJJ 756 HB (Lagos) along Ilase-Akoko road, Idiroko with 34 compressed jumbo-size wraps of imported skunk weighing 17kg and concealed in two cooking gas cylinders.

Two suspects in the car, Benjamin Ajose, 48 and Oluwatobiloba Ajayi, 37, were arrested and will be prosecuted after investigations have been concluded.

See photos below: