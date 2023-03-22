Nigerian Man Arrested In India For Allegedly Smuggling Crystal Meth Five Months After He Was Released On Bail

The narcotics intelligence bureau of the CID has arrested a 32-year-old Nigerian man for smuggling Methamphetamine (crystal meth) in Chennai, India.

The accused, identified as Grant Victor Ikenna, was arrested for illegal trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Times of India reported on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

A special team led by AD Sakkaravarthy , DSP, nabbed the suspect near Chennai Central Railway Station entrance on Wall Tax Road on Monday and seized 59 gm of the drug worth ₹3.25 Lakh.

READ ALSO: Three Nigerian Nationals Arrested In Indonesia For Drug Smuggling

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had come to India on a tourist visa in 2014 that expired in 2015. However, he continued to stay here.

He had been arrested under the Foreigners Act by Perundurai police in Erode for overstaying his visa and was released on bail in October, 2022.

It was further gathered that he was arrested in 2019 in connection with smuggling of drugs to Doha, Qatar which was seized at Andheri Mumbai.

Police registered a case under Sections 8(c) r/w 22(C) of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is being conducted.

Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, ADGP, said, the general public can share information of illegal sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through helpline 10581 and on Whatsapp number 9498410581 or through e-mail ID: [email protected]