Nigerian Man Dies Aboard Delhi-Doha Flight

A passenger said to be a Nigerian national identified as Abdullah has died mid-flight on a Doha-bound IndiGo flight forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Karachi International Airport.

The Airport Medical Staff at the Jinnah International Airport declared the Nigerian passenger dead upon arrival.

The airline, in a statement on Monday, March 13, 2023, informed that the 60-year-old Nigerian passenger identified as Abdullah, had fallen ill, forcing the crew of flight 6E-1736 to make a quick call to drop anchor in the southern Pakistani city.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson in Pakistan confirmed the incident and said the passenger’s health had worsened mid-flight.

Meanwhile, IndiGo released a statement and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team,” read the statement released.

“We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We’re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities,” it added.