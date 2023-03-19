Nigerians Slam Tinubu’s Campaign Spokesman Over Inciting Comment Against Igbos In Lagos

Nigerians have slammed Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson for the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, for threatening Igbos in Lagos State against a repeat of their interference with the 2023 governorship and presidential election in 2027.

Recall that Onanuga had in a tweet on Saturday, the conclusion of the governorship election, warned Igbos in the state that this year’s election should be the last time they would interfere in Lagos politics, insisting that the state belongs to Yorubas.

Onanuga’s tweet read, “Let 2023 be the last time of Igbo interference in Lagos politics. Let there be no repeat in 2027. Lagos is like Anambra, Imo, any Nigerian state. It is not No Man’s Land, not Federal Capital Territory. It is Yoruba land. Mind your business.”

But expressing their disgust at his comment which many on the Twitter platform, described as inciting, insensitive and ethnic bigotry.

Popular journalist, David Hundeyin said, “Report this tweet this account needs to be taken immediately!!!!”

READ MORE: Obi’s Consumption-To-Production Mantra Contradictory, Meaningless – Bayo Onanuga

Gbenga Oloniniran said, “Quite divisive. The igbo people contribute immensely to the economy of Lagos and affected by the government policies. They should have a say in the state’s politics. Politicians should stop playing ethnic cards.”

Sir Odutola King said, “From the Director of Media & Publicity, Tinubu/Shettima Campaign. This is not a slip of tongue. It represents the view and political ideology of their campaign/government. When they go live on TV and speak NATIONAL UNITY, DO NOT BELIEVE THEM.”

Precious Ajuru noted, “The most condescending remark I’ve seen this period. My sympathy to those who look up to you.”

“SHAME ON YOU!! But Kemi Badenock can go & contest to be prime minister of England. What did the Igbos do? Did they not respect your process? Because they chose to no longer be oppressed by choosing a candidate of Lagos indigene whom they support? The worst kind of hate awaits you,” @ose_okpamen noted.

“When we say our parent’s generation failed us, we this is a classic example. A 65 year old grandfather, sat down. Typed this tweet and published it. Omo,” Eghosa said.

“Was an Igbo person on the ballot? What interference exactly? Trying to vote? Exercising their constitutional right to choose their leaders? People should not be able to say things like this in public and get away with it. A very big, fat shame on you.” @toyinjaz.

“This is hate speech, inciting violence. In a sane society, this journalist would have resigned already & faced consequences for perpetuating igbophobia. People have been killed because of tweets like these. This must be condemned. Please report this tweet en masse.” Birgit Uwaila Umaigba tweeted.

“I wish they can stop taxing all the igbos in lagos so that igbos won’t have a right to demand good governance in lagos. You cannot tax me and expect that I won’t make demands, it doesn’t happen anywhere!” Queen Bee is #obidient.

Chux noted, “From the username you can see the generation that kept us where we are. I’m satisfied from the response of fellow nigerians. More troubling is that this pinned statement was from the spokesman of the next president.”