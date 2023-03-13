Nigeria’s First Female Senator, Franca Afegbua, Dies At 79

Franca Afegbua, the first female Senator in Nigeria, has died at 79.

The Afegbua family announced the death of Senator Franca Afegbua in a statement issued on Sunday.

“The Afegbua family of Edo State has confirmed the demise of the first woman senator in Nigeria, Senator Franca Afegbua, whose sad event occurred this morning, Sunday, March 12, 2023. She combined beauty and brain during her service to Nigeria. Funeral details will be announced by the family soon,” the family said.

She was elected the senator representing Bendel-north in October 1983 under the National Party of Nigeria in Nigeria’s second republic.

Afegbua, 79, was a native of Okpella, a town in Etsako-east LGA of old Bendel state, now split into Edo and Delta states.

Her political journey was, however, cut short as the military coup of December 1983 toppled the civilian government less than three months after she assumed office.