Nine Governorship Aspirants Disagree With LP Over Formation Of New Exco In Imo State

Nine governorship aspirants under Labour Party, in Imo state, on Saturday disagreed with the National leadership of the Labour Party, over the setting up of a caretaker committee, of the Labour Party in the state.

They took this decision in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri and signed by the nine governorship aspirants among others.

The governorship aspirants include Captain David Mbamara(rtrd), Ike Ibe, Kelechi Nwagwu, Charles Onyirimba, Humphrey Anumudu, T.J Ehirim, Martins Agbaso, Jack Ogunewe, and Chinedu Amadi.

Other members of the party, are Senator Chris Anyanwu, professor Ukachukwu Awuzie, Obinna Ibe, Nick Oparandu, Frank Nneji, Paschal Odibo, Mike Ndubuaku, and Chinyere Okpara.

INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that last Thursday, Imo LP leadership of the party under Ambrose Onyekwere, was dissolved and a new leadership under Festus Onyekwulisi, was set up.

However, their grievances were that the caretaker committee was an arrangement by one of the governorship aspirants of the party. They also said that there was no consultation by the national leadership of LP, before setting up the caretaker. They also described it as an act of imposition.

According to them, “As party faithful, we are concerned about the damage the appointment of a caretaker committee without consultation and a unilateral nomination by a Governorship aspirant, who chose virtually his LGA campaign coordinators to man the labour party in Imo state.

“The current officers of the Party are crucial to the successful outcome in the election ahead. They may also be useful in standing as witnesses/evidence in the presidential court battle ahead. Therefore getting rid of them at this time and manner is neither a brainer nor a plus to the party.

“It is essential to do a thorough and wide consultation in any reconstitution exercise. Diverse interests in the Party will have to be factored in when embarking on this exercise. This is particularly important given the recent experience of the Party in the State concerning the PCC and its performance during the last presidential campaign and election.

“Labour Party has emerged a national party and so must be careful to not only be seen to be democratic but be democratic. The Party must not be allowed to be hijacked by one or a few individuals. The nation is taking a keen interest in how the Party manages her affairs in the next chapter of her history. It is therefore essential that things must be done the right way.”

“This appointment of the caretaker committee is already creating tension in Imo and historically speaking Imo is known for resistance to imposition and flagrant abuse of Office. We call on the National chairman to call it a stop and desist from any act that will destroy the Labour party in the Imo States.

“Be it known that very highly placed and responsible people joined the Labour party hoping that the impunity which destroyed PDP and APGA will not rear its ugly head in Labour Party.

“We are in doubt that the National Working Committee and the party Caucus are part of this imposition but if they were deceived to be part of it, it is exigent that they take serious remedial steps to forestall the catastrophe that is about to unfold,” they said.