NLC Gives Seven-Day Ultimatum To FG Over Fuel, Cash Crunch

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government seven-day ultimatum to address the current currency crunch and fuel scarcity in parts of the country or risk a nationwide industrial action at the expiration of the ultimatum.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajero gave the strike notice, after the meeting of the central working committee of the Congress on Monday.

Ajero, who bemoaned the hardship faced by Nigerian workers owing to the naira redesigned policy of the Federal Government and the lingering fuel scarcity in parts of the country, said the union has been pushed to the wall.

Ajero said, “The Congress wishes to inform the Federal Government that we will no longer keep quiet to this issue of perennial fuel scarcity and arbitrary increase on petroleum products.

“The NLC is giving the Federal Government of Nigeria, the agencies of government including the Central Bank of Nigeria and other banking institutions seven working days to address the issue of the cash crunch. If they fail to do this at the expiration of the seven days, Congress is directing all workers in the country to stay at home because it has become very difficult to access N1 to board vehicles to our workplace.”