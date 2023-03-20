NNPP’s, Yusuf Kabir Wins Kano Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Yusuf Abba Kabir, as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Kano State.

The declaration was made in the early hours of Monday amid growing tension in the State by Ahmad Dokko Ibrahim, the Returning Officer.

Yusuf of the NNPP was declared winner with 1,190,002 votes against his closest rival, Nasir Gawuna of defeated All Progressives Congress who polled 800,9055 votes.

Gawuna, who serves as deputy governor of the State is governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s anointed candidate while Yusuf is supported by Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the NNPP.

Meanwhile, owing to the growing tension in the State, the Kano State government has declared a dawn-to-dusk curfew to forestall breakdown of law and order.