After Swearing-In, Work Must Replace Talk – Keyamo On Tinubu’s Public Acceptance

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has said that the only way those who did not vote for the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accept him is for him to deliver good governance.

Information Nigeria reports that supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, have continued to reject the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect.

Obi and Abubakar have also approached the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja to demand the nullification of the outcome of the February 25 election.

READ ALSO: Support President-Elect, Make Him Succeed – Tinubu’s Daughter Appeals To Nigerians

Keyamo in a tweet via Twitter on Sunday, said he has come to the conclusion that there is no amount of persuasion that can be made to woo those who did not vote for Tinubu to believe in his administration.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said immediately after swearing-in, the APC and the president-elect must stop talking and the work must begin.

He tweeted: “I have come to the conclusion that there is no amount of persuasion we can make in the media (be it social or orthodox media) to woo those who did not vote for us to believe in us other than good governance that @officialABAT has promised. Immediately after swearing-in, the talk must stop and the work must begin!“