Nollywood Actress, Gbemi Anjola Dies After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Gbemi Anjola is dead. The 33-year-old actress reportedly died on Friday, the 24th of March, 2023, after a prolong battle with ovarian cancer.

Gbemi was diagnosed with the ailment in 2021. As a result of this, she traveled to Dubai, UAE for chemotherapy which lasted about 6 months.

READ ALSO: Native Doctor Murders Mentally Challenged Man During Treatment In Adamawa

After her medical treatment in Dubai, she reportedly retured to Nigeria cancer-free.

On Friday, the actress reportedly complained of headache and she was taken to the hospital, but, unfortunately, Gbemi was pronounced dead.

The tragic news was shared by the late actor’s colleagues, Itele and Zainab Balogun who mourned her on their Instagram pages.

Nkechi Blessing, Kunle Afod and Biodun Okeowo all took to the comment section to drop their condolences.

See post below: